Urgent! 72 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today, on May 2, in Moldova, 371 samples were processed for the detection of coronavirus. 72 of them were positive.
One case was “brought” from the Russian Federation. The rest are local: Chisinau - 22, Cahul and Glodeni – by 7 in each, Balti - 6, Dubossary - 5, Hincesti and Orhei – by 4 in each, Edinet – 3, etc. Seven new cases reported in Transnistria.
The total number of confirmed cases is currently 4,052. 1,334 people have recovered, 124 have died.
Опубликовано: 17:56 02/05/2020
