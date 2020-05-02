Today, on May 2, in Moldova, 371 samples were processed for the detection of coronavirus. 72 of them were positive.



One case was “brought” from the Russian Federation. The rest are local: Chisinau - 22, Cahul and Glodeni – by 7 in each, Balti - 6, Dubossary - 5, Hincesti and Orhei – by 4 in each, Edinet – 3, etc. Seven new cases reported in Transnistria.



The total number of confirmed cases is currently 4,052. 1,334 people have recovered, 124 have died.