Charter flights for Moldovan citizens planned for the next two weeks
The Civil Aviation Authority reports that two airlines have been selected to carry out charter flights for the Moldovan citizens abroad from May 4 to 17: the companies “Fly One” and “Wizz Air”.
From May 4 to 10, “Fly One” will bring our citizens to Chisinau from London, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Paris. From May 11 to 17 - from London, Verona, Paris and Moscow, writes diez.md.
In turn, Wizz Air will carry out charter flights from Milan to Chisinau.
Опубликовано: 13:28 02/05/2020
