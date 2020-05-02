The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova diagnosed with coronavirus
Pavel Voicu announced this on his page in the social network. He confirmed the light form of COVID-19.
Voicu did not need hospitalization. He stays on the self-isolation and feels satisfactory. The Minister noted that this would not affect the activities of the department, which he supervises, since all processes are under control. Voicu also called on citizens to protect their health and comply with the recommendations of the authorities.
Опубликовано: 13:25 02/05/2020
