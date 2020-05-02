Two more patients with coronavirus died in Moldova
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare reported two more deaths from complications caused by coronavirus. Both – a 69-year-old woman from Cahul with hepatic-renal failure and a 66-year-old man from Falesti - had chronic illnesses. The latter suffered from diabetes, hypertension and obesity, writes zugo.md.
The total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 is currently 124. At the same time the total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 1,334.
Опубликовано: 12:24 02/05/2020
