The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare reported two more deaths from complications caused by coronavirus. Both – a 69-year-old woman from Cahul with hepatic-renal failure and a 66-year-old man from Falesti - had chronic illnesses. The latter suffered from diabetes, hypertension and obesity, writes zugo.md.



The total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 is currently 124. At the same time the total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 1,334.