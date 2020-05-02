Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Two more patients with coronavirus died in Moldova


The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare reported two more deaths from complications caused by coronavirus. Both – a 69-year-old woman from Cahul with hepatic-renal failure and a 66-year-old man from Falesti - had chronic illnesses. The latter suffered from diabetes, hypertension and obesity, writes zugo.md.

The total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 is currently 124. At the same time the total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 1,334.


