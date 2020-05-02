Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail expected in Moldova


The State Hydrometeorological Service warns citizens about the new “yellow code” in connection with heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail.

Today during the day short rains with thunderstorms are expected, in some places - heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s.


Опубликовано: 12:20 02/05/2020

