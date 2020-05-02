Heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail expected in Moldova
The State Hydrometeorological Service warns citizens about the new “yellow code” in connection with heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail.
Today during the day short rains with thunderstorms are expected, in some places - heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s.
Today during the day short rains with thunderstorms are expected, in some places - heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s.
Опубликовано: 12:20 02/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: