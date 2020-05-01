Igor Dodon expressed special thanks to the Romanian people and personally the President of Romania, Klaus Johannis, for his support:



“We are grateful for this long-awaited humanitarian aid worth 3.5 million euros, which includes 500 thousand masks, 50 thousand overalls and an important set of medicines. At the same time, the most valuable help for us during this period is the Romanian doctors who arrived Chisinau yesterday to assist in the fight against Covid-19.



In these difficult times, we especially appreciate support provided by the neighbors and partners of the Republic of Moldova, realizing that these countries are going through difficult times themselves.



I know that Romania has always been with us, and our countries are connected not only by a common geographical and cultural space, but also by the same vision of modernization and development in a European spirit.



I believe that in the dialogue between the two states it is really important to pay attention to the well-being and security of our citizens. And such moments of mutual assistance show that our brothers across the Prut are true strategic partners of the Republic of Moldova, and we, for our part, will continue to make a choice in favor of strengthening these relations in all areas."