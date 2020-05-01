Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 83 new cases of COVID-19 infection


In Moldova, 83 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the total number of cases amounted to 3,980 people.

Over the past day, 801 tests were performed to detect the dangerous infection.


Опубликовано: 17:11 01/05/2020

