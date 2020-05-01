Urgent! 83 new cases of COVID-19 infection
In Moldova, 83 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the total number of cases amounted to 3,980 people.
Over the past day, 801 tests were performed to detect the dangerous infection.
01/05/2020
