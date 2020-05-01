Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Covid-19: situation in Moldova is better than in many European countries


The epidemiological situation in Moldova is better than in many European countries. According to a study presented by the Ministry of Health, the incidence of coronavirus in Moldova is 112 cases per 100 thousand people.

For comparison, in Iceland it is 527, in Belgium – 419, while in Romania and Ukraine the situation is slightly better - 64 and 24 cases, respectively.

Analysis of deaths shows that Moldova is in the top 15 countries with the lowest mortality rate. In our country, 119 cases or 3.1% of the total number of patients with COVID-19 were recorded.

In Ukraine, this figure is 3%, in Romania - 6%, in Belgium - 16%.

In Moldova, the first case of COVID-19 was detected on March 7, 2020. The number of cured patients is 1,272.


14:37 01/05/2020

