The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus reached 1,272


This was stated at a press briefing by the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.

She noted that as of the morning of May 1 in Moldova 3,897 cases of coronavirus were registered. 2,506 cases remain active. 251 people are in serious condition, and 22 people in extremely serious condition. They are connected to ventilators.

119 people, unfortunately, died from complications caused by Covid-19.


Опубликовано: 10:40 01/05/2020

