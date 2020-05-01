Igor Dodon does not see any prerequisites in order to cancel the vote or postpone it to next year. He stated this in the framework of the next release of the platform “The President Answers.”



“It will take place under the existing system - these are direct presidential elections - from October 23 to November 23. I think that the parliament at some stage will make a decision and set a date for the vote,” he said. The Head of State, however, noted that the most important thing now was to get out of the situation in which Moldova found itself as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



“Let's deal with the economic crisis, then we will outline our position, but I’m sure that the people will make a decision. The Moldovan people are wise, and understands who incites, who tries to destabilize, and who copes with the situation during the pandemic, and is close to people,” he stressed.