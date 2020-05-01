Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
UN will help Moldova in the fight against the coming drought


The Moldovan government approved the signing of an agreement with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization on implementation of a project to prevent the soil degradation.

The agreement must be signed by the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Moldova, Ion Perju and the representative of the organization, Raymond Yelle.


Опубликовано: 10:33 01/05/2020

