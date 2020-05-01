This was announced by Igor Dodon as part of the next release of the platform “President Answers.” The Head of State suggested that all politicians not focus on finding out who is better, but on launching and promoting an action in support of domestic producers.



“I would like to make a proposal to all politicians who are now competing, which of them is better, one wants to become president, the other goes to the Constitutional Court... Let's better concentrate all this energy and together launch the national campaign “Buy local products!” to support our manufacturers,” he said.



“When we go to the store, let's focus primarily on domestic goods. Thus, we will support the economic agents of Moldova,” concluded Igor Dodon.

