The investigation into all high-profile cases is ongoing, and no one will escape punishment. This was announced by Igor Dodon in the next issue of the “President Answers” platform.



“Somebody told me the other day: “But what if Plahotniuc comes to the country tomorrow? Imagine that you find out that he is already at the airport. The judges and prosecutors are still with him, and he will show you.” Let him come! From the airport he will go to jail right away! There are no other options”, the Head of State said.



The President also noted that "this applies to most of those who must answer for their iniquities. Some of them are now pretending to be great oppositionists - members of parliament and so on. They know very well that they were involved in all of this. But I do not interfere in justice. I think, everything has its time. All violators will sooner or later be held responsible for everything according to the law,” concluded President Dodon.