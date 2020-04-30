Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Three more buses will leave for Poland to repatriate Moldovan citizens


Thus, the repatriation will be carried out by the operators SRL Gbusiness Transport, SRL Xenia Travel and SRL Rute Auto Internaționale.

The cost of one ticket is 28.32 euros (550 lei).

The route will be carried out by two buses (plus a spare bus) for repatriation of the Moldovan citizens included in the lists compiled by the diplomatic mission and consular posts by filling out the questionnaires provided to the applicants starting from March 29, in accordance with the procedure established by the Emergency Commission.


Опубликовано: 17:09 30/04/2020

