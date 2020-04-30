Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
СРОЧНО! 126 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом
 

Urgent! 126 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, another 126 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Total in the republic there are 3,897 cases of infection with coronavirus.


Опубликовано: 17:07 30/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 50 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 86 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection
  • Urgent! 22 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 28 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV