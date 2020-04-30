Urgent! 126 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, another 126 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Total in the republic there are 3,897 cases of infection with coronavirus.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Total in the republic there are 3,897 cases of infection with coronavirus.
Опубликовано: 17:07 30/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: