“After Moscow, other partners came to the rescue - we received a loan from the fund, then the EU announced that it was ready to provide 100 million euros. We are grateful to everyone, but Russia came first with concrete help, and for this I am grateful to its President,” stated in a comment for TASS the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.



The Head of State noted that “those who have been in power in the ruling coalition of pro-European parties for the last ten years have opposed the Russian loan. They took numerous loans, including for the construction of roads, and plundered them. It was they who stole a billion dollars from the country's banks, for which our country was sharply criticized abroad. And now they are the loudest screaming “stop the thief!” the President reacted.



Igor Dodon is convinced that the opposition made noise not because of the terms of the agreement with the Russian Federation, but of the upcoming elections. “They convinced people that we could not cope with the pandemic, that the current government had no support either in the West or in the East, that they would not give money, and that there would be no salaries or pensions. And then they would take their supporters to the streets in order to destabilize the situation, provoke early parliamentary elections and, against this background, return to power. But we received help from the Russian Federation, and from the IMF, and from the EU, which destroys their plans,” said Dodon.



At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that the opposition’s actions are backed up by the former leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who fled after the last year’s change of power in the country, TASS writes.

