Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: О деструктивных действиях парламентского меньшинства
 

42 medical workers from Romania come to Moldova to help fight pandemic


Today a group of 42 doctors and nurses from Romania arrives in our country to support the medical system of Moldova in the fight against COVID-19. According to moldpres.md, a team of medical professionals specializing in anesthesia and intensive care, pulmonology, emergency medicine and internal medicine will provide medical care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 days, as well as training for personnel from medical institutions Balti, Chisinau and Cahul.

Protective equipment for the medical team will be provided by the Romanian authorities for the entire duration of the mission. In addition, the Romanian Ministry of Defense will provide 10 isolation and personnel transportation systems. The equipment will be donated to Moldova upon completion of the project.


Опубликовано: 12:05 30/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • France provided Moldova with a batch of medical equipment for diagnosis COV ...
  • Turkey helps Moldova fight with coronavirus
  • Head of State: Moldova will overcome the peak of the coronavirus pandemic
  • The Ministry of Health has determined the list of hospitals for treatment o ...
  • Moldova has 500 artificial ventilation devices










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV