Today a group of 42 doctors and nurses from Romania arrives in our country to support the medical system of Moldova in the fight against COVID-19. According to moldpres.md, a team of medical professionals specializing in anesthesia and intensive care, pulmonology, emergency medicine and internal medicine will provide medical care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 days, as well as training for personnel from medical institutions Balti, Chisinau and Cahul.



Protective equipment for the medical team will be provided by the Romanian authorities for the entire duration of the mission. In addition, the Romanian Ministry of Defense will provide 10 isolation and personnel transportation systems. The equipment will be donated to Moldova upon completion of the project.