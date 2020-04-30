COVID-19 in Moldova on April 30: 1,182 patients fully recovered
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection provided data on coronavirus in Moldova on April 30. Thus, over the past day, 68 patients were discharged from hospitals. The number of completely cured of a dangerous infection was 1,182 people.
The total number of infected is 3,771 people.
30/04/2020
