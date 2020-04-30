Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: О деструктивных действиях парламентского меньшинства
 

COVID-19 in Moldova on April 30: 1,182 patients fully recovered


The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection provided data on coronavirus in Moldova on April 30. Thus, over the past day, 68 patients were discharged from hospitals. The number of completely cured of a dangerous infection was 1,182 people.

The total number of infected is 3,771 people.


Опубликовано: 12:03 30/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Data for April 3 on COVID-19: two people recovered, 62 in serious condition
  • Ministry of Health: In Moldova 107 patients recovered from COVID-19
  • In Moldova, seven more patients recovered from coronavirus
  • Ministry of Health: 560 people recovered from coronavirus in Moldova
  • Another 27 patients recovered from coronavirus










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV