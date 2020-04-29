Since April 27, many shops have resumed activities in Moldova, and citizens were allowed to walk in the parks in groups of no more than three people. According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, most economic agents and residents of the country comply with the recommendations of the authorities and sanitary and epidemiological standards.



However, today the Head of State again appealed to the population with an appeal not to relax.



“You see that the number of new confirmed cases is sometimes growing. Today there are fewer than yesterday, but the risk remains. If the recommendations of the authorities are not followed, we will be forced to return to some restrictions,” he said.



Igor Dodon also appealed to politicians who demanded the abolition of previously issued fines to citizens for violating recommendations of the authorities and measures to combat coronavirus.



“If we do this now, and in the autumn there will be a new wave, do you think someone will abide by the restrictions? Therefore, I ask all citizens to show understanding. Law enforcement agencies must be fair to people, but people must understand that if they break the rules during a state of emergency, they will be punished,” he said.