Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент Игорь Додон рассказал об ущербе, который может понести Молдова, из-за заблокированного российского кредита
 

Igor Dodon: The judicial system should be independent and function only in the interests of the state and citizens


The Head of State met with a group of well-known Moldovan lawyers to discuss a number of issues related to the functioning and reform of the justice system. The parties held an exchange of views on most pressing problems in this area.

In addition, participants in the conversation spoke about the course of reforming the justice system, the importance of training judges in accordance with international standards, and measures to combat corruption in the structures of central and local authorities.

I noted the importance of ensuring independence of the judicial system and creating necessary conditions for it to function only in the interests of the state and citizens,” Igor Dodon emphasized on his page on the social network following the results of the conversation.


Опубликовано: 17:29 29/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • President Dodon: Ensuring the independence of justice is the basis for crea ...
  • Igor Dodon: “Activities of judges and prosecutors in the interests of the s ...
  • The Head of State expressed concern on the situation in the justice system
  • The Head of State held a meeting with members of the Advisory Expert Counci ...
  • Dodon: "Deep reform" of the judicial system should not be limited by chan ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV