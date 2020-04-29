The Head of State met with a group of well-known Moldovan lawyers to discuss a number of issues related to the functioning and reform of the justice system. The parties held an exchange of views on most pressing problems in this area.



In addition, participants in the conversation spoke about the course of reforming the justice system, the importance of training judges in accordance with international standards, and measures to combat corruption in the structures of central and local authorities.



“I noted the importance of ensuring independence of the judicial system and creating necessary conditions for it to function only in the interests of the state and citizens,” Igor Dodon emphasized on his page on the social network following the results of the conversation.