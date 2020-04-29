Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Президент Игорь Додон рассказал об ущербе, который может понести Молдова, из-за заблокированного российского кредита
 

Urgent! 133 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, another 133 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In total, there are 3,771 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.


Опубликовано: 17:24 29/04/2020

