Searches in the National Bank of Moldova connected with the theft of century
The information was confirmed for Sputnik Moldova by the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office, Maria Vieru.
“At present, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is conducting searches in the National Bank as part of the criminal case on banking fraud,” she said.
Опубликовано: 15:18 29/04/2020
