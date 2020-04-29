President Igor Dodon held a working meeting with heads of tourism industry associations and HoReCa. The Head of State noted that tourism and the hotel and restaurant business were closely interconnected and therefore have suffered the most, and this applied not only to the Republic of Moldova, but also to most countries of the world affected by coronavirus.



Participants of the meeting noted that rebuilding the industry would require a lot of time and efforts, even after the state of emergency end.



“There were unanimous opinions that the state should provide all possible assistance to minimize the consequences of the crisis,” said President Dodon.



