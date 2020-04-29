Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Secretariat has assisted Moldova in the fight against COVID-19


The Secretariat of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly donated assistance to the Republic of Moldova to combat “COVID-19”. A donation of about 250 thousand lei was transferred on Tuesday to the account of the National Bank of Moldova by the IPA CIS Secretariat located in St. Petersburg.

The Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, the Chair of the PSRM, Zinaida Greceanii, thanked the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly for their support in the difficult situation that faced not only the Republic of Moldova, but also other CIS member states and the whole world.

We appreciate this expression of support and goodwill, which once again confirms the sincere attitude towards our country and the people of the Republic of Moldova,” said Zinaida Greceanii, expressing the hope that the aid would help the medical institutions in their difficult mission to overcome the pandemic crisis.


Опубликовано: 15:11 29/04/2020

