Coronavirus in Moldova: 1,114 people recovered
To date, 1,114 people have recovered from coronavirus in Moldova. This was stated at a briefing by the head of the Ministry of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
218 patients are in serious condition, 26 in extremely serious condition, they are connected to ventilators.
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Republic of Moldova has reached 3,638.
Опубликовано: 10:05 29/04/2020
