Three more people have died from complications caused by coronavirus. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection: a 43-year-old woman from Drochia, a 23-year-old girl from Balti, and a 63-year-old man from Causeni.



All were hospitalized in serious condition, and the girl was in extremely serious condition. Patients had chronic illnesses.



The total number of deaths is currently 107.