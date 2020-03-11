Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Ministry of Health reported three more deaths from coronavirus complications


Three more people have died from complications caused by coronavirus. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection: a 43-year-old woman from Drochia, a 23-year-old girl from Balti, and a 63-year-old man from Causeni.

All were hospitalized in serious condition, and the girl was in extremely serious condition. Patients had chronic illnesses.

The total number of deaths is currently 107.


Опубликовано: 10:02 29/04/2020

