Urgent! 157 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Today in Moldova, 695 coronavirus detection tests were processed. 157 of them showed a positive result.
Information at a press briefing was voiced by Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Опубликовано: 17:05 28/04/2020
