Следственный департамент МВД РФ подаст ходатайство о заочном аресте Ренато Усатого
 

Urgent! 157 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today in Moldova, 695 coronavirus detection tests were processed. 157 of them showed a positive result.

Information at a press briefing was voiced by Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu.


Опубликовано: 17:05 28/04/2020

