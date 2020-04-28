Airline to operate charter flights this week was selected
The Civil Aviation Authority reports that an airline has been selected that will carry out charter flights for the Moldovan citizens abroad from April 27 to May 3. It will be “Air Moldova” company.
It will bring our citizens to Chisinau from Warsaw, Frankfurt, Venice, Verona and London. The flight schedule will be published on the official website of the company, and the cost of tickets is indicated below.
