A meeting of the Constitutional Court of Moldova, which will consider the opposition’s petitions regarding the law on granting our country a loan of 200 million euros by the Russian Federation, is scheduled for May 7. This is stated in the announcement posted today on the official website of the CC.



Consideration of applications will begin at 10.15 am. The meeting will be public. Recall that a number of deputies of the PDS, PDAP and the Pro-Moldova group challenged in the Constitutional Court a law granting our country the Russian loan. The Constitutional Court suspended the document pending a meeting and a verdict on this subject. Thus, the funds provided during this period of time will not be able to enter Moldova.



Earlier, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Ion Chicu stated that the Russian loan would be used, inter alia, to cover the needs of the budget and pay salaries, pensions and social benefits. The head of government, as well as the Head of State noted that if the law was blocked, the implementation of financial obligations to citizens would be in jeopardy.