The leaders of the Action and Solidarity party, Maia Sandu and Sergei Litvinenko, will be invited to the prosecutor's office to provide explanations regarding the scandalous statements on social networks.



Recall that earlier Litvinenko wrote that he found out “from reliable sources” that special measures were being taken against some judges of the Constitutional Court to intimidate them. Later, Maia Sandu made a similar statement.



“Since no official appeal has yet been received on this issue, and in order to clarify the situation, the authors of these charges will be invited to the prosecutor's office to present evidence in support of their allegations. Before that, they will be explained, according to the law, about responsibility for giving false testimonies or disseminating defamation”, the press service of the General Prosecutor’s office said.