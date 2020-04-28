In the near future, the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will submit a petition to the Tver court for the absentee arrest of the Moldovan politician, Mayor of Balti, Renato Usatyi. This is necessary for his search through Interpol, according to the Telegram-channel "VChK-OGPU".



“According to the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Usatyi was a member of the Laundromat scheme and laundered through it hundreds of millions of rubles. Usatyi was already questioned about KUM's LLC activities in 2012. But then he admitted only to having dual citizenship (Russia and Moldova) and permanent residence in Moscow. In 2012 influenced the ties and communications among the security forces at KUM were very high and then the problems with the investigation were resolved," the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel reports.



The authors also published evidence from a criminal case in which Renato Usatyi confirms that he is a citizen of Russia.



Recall that last week Renato Usatyi, suspected of withdrawing more than 500 billion rubles from the Russian Federation through a Moldovan bank, was charged in absentia with the Russian Federation.