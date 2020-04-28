It will rain in Moldova
According to weather forecasts, thunderstorms are expected throughout the country from Thursday (April 30) to Monday (May 4).
Daytime air temperature will rise to 22 degrees above zero. At night, the thermometers will show up to 11 degrees Celsius.
Recall that a “yellow code” of danger was declared in Moldova due to hydrological drought.
Опубликовано: 10:28 28/04/2020
