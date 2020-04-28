Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Следственный департамент МВД РФ подаст ходатайство о заочном аресте Ренато Усатого
 

It will rain in Moldova


According to weather forecasts, thunderstorms are expected throughout the country from Thursday (April 30) to Monday (May 4).

Daytime air temperature will rise to 22 degrees above zero. At night, the thermometers will show up to 11 degrees Celsius.

Recall that a “yellow code” of danger was declared in Moldova due to hydrological drought.


Опубликовано: 10:28 28/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • “Yellow Code” extended in Moldova
  • “Yellow code” of danger due to frosts declared in Moldova
  • What will the weather be in Moldova at the weekend
  • Warming up to +20 Celsius expected in Moldova
  • A polar cyclone is approaching Moldova: at night the temperature drops to - ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV