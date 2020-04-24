Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Hungarian Foreign Minister arrives in Moldova today


Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Peter Siyyarto will pay a working visit to the Republic of Moldova today.

During the meeting with Oleg Tsulea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, he will examine ways of enhancing Moldovan-Hungarian relations in various areas of mutual interest, including cooperation in crisis management caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting’s agenda also includes a meeting with Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

The ministers will take part in the ceremony of handing over the humanitarian aid consignment, including the protective medical equipment offered by the Hungarian government to our country.


Опубликовано: 10:26 28/04/2020

