The payment of wages, pensions and other social benefits is a priority and will be carried out without delay. However, there remains the risk that some politicians will block fiscal laws, on the basis of which the government finances these expenses. However, thanks to prompt promulgation and publication, these laws entered into force on Saturday, April 25th.



Thus, the Ministry of Finance managed to gain access to more than 4 billion lei allocated by the IMF before these laws were blocked. However, there is still a risk of not financing expenses that, in accordance with budget amendments, should have been covered by the state loan provided by the Russian Federation.



If this funding is blocked by the Constitutional Court, the Government will have to come to Parliament with a draft amendment, reducing by more than 4 billion lei budget expenses to support the national economy, to create jobs for citizens returning from abroad, as well as some social expenses and investments.



Thus, if these more than 4 billion lei (the equivalent of the Russian loan of 200 million euros) do not go to the budget, the Government will have to refuse to repair roads (1.4 billion lei), subsidize interest on loans for enterprises (90 million lei), programs VAT refunds for economic agents (1 billion lei), allocation of additional funds to support the medical system (about 600 million lei), implementation of measures aimed at mitigating effects of drought, as well as other expenses necessary for the functioning of the state in conditions of pandemic crisis and emergency in agriculture.



These issues were discussed yesterday by representatives of the parliamentary majority. They examined recent political events and their impact on citizens. A risk assessment for the budget system indicates the presence of many factors that danger to the ability of the budget to finance costs. In this situation, the Government’s efforts to identify additional sources of financing the external deficit should be supported, but not sabotaged.



The ruling coalition appreciates and welcomes the external assistance provided by external partners: the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, the World Bank, the Russian Federation, and Turkey. In addition, Chisinau is grateful for the support announced by Romania, which has been linked to our country by strategic partnership for 10 years - a team of doctors, masks, medicines and medicines will arrive in Chisinau in the near future.



Representatives of the coalition also discussed the need for post-crisis measures and actions aimed at restoring the national economy. The easing of restrictions for citizens and resumption of economic activity in some sectors will be strictly controlled by the authorities. The parties also considered possible scenarios for organizing the educational process this year.