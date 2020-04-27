Igor Dodon held a working meeting with Oleg Vasnetsov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to our country.



The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, and discussed the pandemic situation in both states. The diplomat said that he carefully monitored and appreciated actions of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova in managing the crisis situation, and gave assurances that the Russian Federation supported these steps.



In the same context, the President thanked the Russian partners, in particular the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for the assistance provided to Moldova in difficult times.



In addition, the parties discussed a plan of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, such as visiting veterans at home, restoration of monuments, improvement of military graves, etc. They came to a consensus that actions involving a large number of people should be postponed to a later date, when the impact of the pandemic weakened and the risk of infection disappeared.