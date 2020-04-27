Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
73 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova


Today, 367 coronavirus detection tests were processed in Moldova. 73 of them were positive.

Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. All new cases are local: 31 in Chisinau, 18 in Transnistria, 8 in Cagul, 4 in Taraclia, 3 in Straseni, 2 in Causeni and Balti, etc.

Dumbraveanu also said that a disease focus has been registered at the ambulance substation on Ryshkanovka where, 14 medical workers were infected. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Moldova is 3,481. The number of active cases is 2,455. 925 people were cured, 101 patients died.


Опубликовано: 17:11 27/04/2020

