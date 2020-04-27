The Head of State met with the members of the National Association of Information Technology Companies of Moldova Board of Directors.



“I suggested holding this conversation in order to get first-hand information about the problems that the Moldovan IT industry is facing. We understand that absolutely all sectors have suffered and will suffer from this crisis, but it is also a challenge, and we would like to study the obstacles that have arisen on the implementation of information technologies, as well as find opportunities to overcome it.



There were unanimous opinions that no state was prepared for this pandemic, that highlighted the need to accelerate implementation of IT in education, trade, medicine, distance management, etc. Representatives of the IT industry expressed their willingness to participate in the process,” the Head of the republic said.



At the end, the Moldovan President asked industry representatives to develop a number of specific proposals for amending legislation and regulatory documents to advance in this direction and ensure development of the country's digital agenda.