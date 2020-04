From April 27 to May 17, a number of charter flights, which will bring Moldovan citizens to their homeland are planned.



The list has been approved by the Emergency Management Commission. Thus the list includes:



from April 27 to May 3: Warsaw - Chisinau; Frankfurt - Chisinau; Verona / Venice - Chisinau; London – Chisinau,



from May 4 to 10: London - Chisinau; Milan - Chisinau; Moscow - Chisinau; St. Petersburg - Chisinau; Paris - Chisinau; New York – Chisinau,



from May 11 to May 17: London - Chisinau; Verona / Venice - Chisinau; Paris - Chisinau; Moscow - Chisinau.