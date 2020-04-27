Today, the weekly meeting of the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon with the Speaker of the Parliament Zinaida Greceanii and the Prime Minister Ion Chicu took place.



The authorities discussed the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Moldova and noted that the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection was growing due to an increase in the number of tests carried out in existing foci, while in the rest of the country the situation was stable and effectively managed. President Igor Dodon noted that it was for these reasons that the National Commission for Emergency Situations decided to adjust some restrictive measures to reflect the current situation in order to support the national economy.



“At the same time, it was announced that on May 4 in Chisinau and Balti public transport will resume in normal mode. In addition, this week we will consider the possibility of resuming regular flights through Chisinau International Airport after May 15, after the end of the state of emergency. Currently, we see no reason to extend the state of emergency after this date. On the other hand, I noted that we would discuss the problems of agriculture, bearing in mind the severe drought, which is already jeopardizing the country's food security.



Today we talked about measures to support the population and economic agents by amending the national budget, changing tax policies, etc. In this regard, it was emphasized that the actions of individual politicians can lead to the blocking of financing of the Republic of Moldova in the framework of international agreements, which is fraught with the suspension of payment of salaries, pensions and social benefits,” concluded the Head of the republic.



