Two more people died today in Moldova from complications caused by coronavirus: a 64-year-old man from Chisinau and a 69-year-old resident of Dubossary.



According to the press service of the department, in the first case, the patient was hospitalized in the Emergency Hospital on April 16. He had diabetes mellitus, grade 3 hypertension, and acute respiratory failure. Thus, the number of deaths from coronavirus rose to 98. 925 people were cured, 30 of which were discharged from medical facilities yesterday.