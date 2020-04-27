Message by the Chair of the Parliament, the Chairman of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii on the occasion of the State Flag Day of the Republic of Moldova:



“April 27 marks thirty years since the adoption of the State Flag of the Republic of Moldova - the main symbol of the sovereignty and independence of our country. On this day, the State flag is solemnly hoisted and revered throughout the country. This is not just a ceremony, but a proof of our respect for the Flag and for our history, culture and traditions, the main factor in maintaining peace and inter-ethnic understanding.



The flag of the Republic of Moldova also flies abroad - in embassies, by ordinary citizens from the diaspora, and every time our compatriots achieve outstanding results in the fields of culture, education, and sports. I wish everyone in such moments to feel a sense of pride, and always and everywhere to keep in their hearts the love of the Motherland.



Long live the State Flag of the Republic of Moldova! Long live the Republic of Moldova!”