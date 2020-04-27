Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
СРОЧНО! Пожар в столичной многоэтажке (ВИДЕО)
 

Prime Minister: Moldova will continue to make efforts to consolidate strategic partnership with Romania


Today marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the strategic agreement between Moldova and Romania. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of our country, Ion Chicu, thanked the neighbors for support and stated that our country would do everything possible to continue this partnership.

We had a good evolution of relations between Moldova and Romania. We enjoyed support of Romania for our journey to the EU. The Republic of Moldova also benefited from other assistance, including significant resources aimed at repairing kindergartens. We are pleased to see how this partnership has developed and are ready to continue it,” said the Prime Minister.

To clarify, on April 27, 2010, an Agreement was signed between the governments of Romania and Moldova on the allocation of non-refundable financial assistance in the amount of 100 million euros.


Опубликовано: 11:42 27/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Moldova and Hungary Signed a Strategic Partnership Declaration
  • EBRD will continue to invest in large projects in Moldova
  • Prime Minister met with Swedish Ambassador to Moldova Anna Lieberg
  • EU will provide Moldova with assistance for the fight with pandemic
  • The Prime Minister of Romania will arrive in Moldova on February 27










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV