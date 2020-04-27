Today marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the strategic agreement between Moldova and Romania. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of our country, Ion Chicu, thanked the neighbors for support and stated that our country would do everything possible to continue this partnership.



“We had a good evolution of relations between Moldova and Romania. We enjoyed support of Romania for our journey to the EU. The Republic of Moldova also benefited from other assistance, including significant resources aimed at repairing kindergartens. We are pleased to see how this partnership has developed and are ready to continue it,” said the Prime Minister.



To clarify, on April 27, 2010, an Agreement was signed between the governments of Romania and Moldova on the allocation of non-refundable financial assistance in the amount of 100 million euros.