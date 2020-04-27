The Moldovan authorities will not extend the state of emergency if the dynamics of the incidence of coronavirus remains at the current level. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu, noting that a final decision will be made within the next two weeks.



“We discussed with the President and the Speaker of Parliament the actions that would follow after May 15, when the state of emergency ends. If we keep the situation at the current level, the state of emergency will not be prolonged”, the Prime Minister said.



Ion Kiku said the situation with COVID-19 stabilized. The observed increase in the number of patients is explained by mass testing in foci of infection.



“In general terms, the growth of active cases in 24 hours is not more than 30-40. This means that we are below predicted values, which allows us to cope with the situation of our health care system,” the Prime Minister explained.



From today, individual restrictions on the population and economic agents are lifted. From April 27, no more than three people are allowed to walk in parks. Retail stores are also beginning to operate, with the exception of markets and shopping centers.