Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
МВД России предъявило заочное обвинение Ренато Усатому
 

Urgent! 104 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, April 26, in Moldova, 594 samples for the detection of coronavirus were processed. 104 of them were positive. It is reported by the Ministry of Health.

One case was “brought” into the country, the rest are local. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far is 3,408. Two more deaths have been registered. A 78-year-old woman from Orhei and a 70-year-old man from Comrat died. Both had chronic illnesses. Thus, the total number of deaths is 96.


Опубликовано: 18:14 26/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 112 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number in M ...
  • Urgent! Another 16 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed In Moldova. Tot ...
  • Urgent! Another 55 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total numb ...
  • Urgent! 114 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! Plus 86 cases of COVID-19, confirmed in Moldova. Total number reach ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV