Today, April 26, in Moldova, 594 samples for the detection of coronavirus were processed. 104 of them were positive. It is reported by the Ministry of Health.



One case was “brought” into the country, the rest are local. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far is 3,408. Two more deaths have been registered. A 78-year-old woman from Orhei and a 70-year-old man from Comrat died. Both had chronic illnesses. Thus, the total number of deaths is 96.

