As of the morning of April 26, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova remained the same: 3,304. Still another 70 people were discharged from hospitals.



Thus, the total number of citizens who recovered from COVID-19 is 895. 19 people are connected to ventilators, 14 of them are in critical condition. The condition of another 218 people is serious, 524 - average, the rest feel satisfactory. The number of deaths is 94.