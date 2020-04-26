Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Another 70 people recovered from coronavirus in Moldova


As of the morning of April 26, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova remained the same: 3,304. Still another 70 people were discharged from hospitals.

Thus, the total number of citizens who recovered from COVID-19 is 895. 19 people are connected to ventilators, 14 of them are in critical condition. The condition of another 218 people is serious, 524 - average, the rest feel satisfactory. The number of deaths is 94.


Опубликовано: 11:21 26/04/2020

