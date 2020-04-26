President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon sent a message on the occasion of the Chernobyl accident date:



"34 years have passed since the tragic event in Chernobyl, which is marked as the largest nuclear accident in history that claimed thousands of lives, an event that disfigured the fate of people and left an indelible mark on the planet.



As today, when the whole world is involved in the fight against the Covid-19 virus, human solidarity and mutual assistance were then most important. On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, I want to express my deep gratitude to more than three and a half thousands of our compatriots, heroes showed dedication, courage and high civic responsibility in the aftermath of the Chernobyl accident. We honor those who have suffered the most from this disaster; we are grateful to the members of the Public Association “Chernobyl Union of Moldova”, who support the memory of comrades and provide assistance to families who lost people they loved.



Accept the words of respect and gratitude on behalf of the whole people and my assurances that as the Head of State I will make every effort to ensure the rights and social protection of people who need help. Only together, with participation and mutual support, we can become stronger and protect the most precious thing for each of us - life!"