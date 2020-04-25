Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
МВД России предъявило заочное обвинение Ренато Усатому
 

COVID-19: 194 new cases of infection registered in Moldova


According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, as of April 25, 194 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the Republic of Moldova. These are the results of 1,024 tests processing.

Thus, there are 3,304 infected people in the country.

Over the last day, five deaths were registered. The total number of victims reached 94 people.


Опубликовано: 18:32 25/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • In Moldova, 102 new cases of coronavirus infection are registered
  • COVID-19: 91 new cases of infection in Moldova
  • March 30: 35 new cases of COVID-19
  • Ministry of Health: 148 new cases of COVID-19 infection
  • 122 new cases of infection. Total number reached 1,560 people










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV