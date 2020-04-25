COVID-19: 194 new cases of infection registered in Moldova
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, as of April 25, 194 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the Republic of Moldova. These are the results of 1,024 tests processing.
Thus, there are 3,304 infected people in the country.
Over the last day, five deaths were registered. The total number of victims reached 94 people.
Опубликовано: 18:32 25/04/2020
