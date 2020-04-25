70 people more recovered from coronavirus. Total number of cured is 825
Another 70 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the country. Repeated tests no longer revealed coronavirus.
Information at a press briefing was provided by the Minister of Health. Thus, the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is currently 825.
Опубликовано: 10:54 25/04/2020
