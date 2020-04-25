Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
70 people more recovered from coronavirus. Total number of cured is 825


Another 70 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the country. Repeated tests no longer revealed coronavirus.

Information at a press briefing was provided by the Minister of Health. Thus, the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is currently 825.


Опубликовано: 10:54 25/04/2020

