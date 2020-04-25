If the Constitutional Court of Moldova blocks the laws approved by the parliament, people will not receive salaries and pensions from May 1 this year. This was announced by President of the Republic Igor Dodon.



“In record time, with a limited budget, the government found an opportunity and signed an agreement to receive 8 billion lei to support people. I thank the deputies who voted for these projects. Today I signed these bills containing everything that we promised the population and entrepreneurs.



We saw the intention of some deputies to block these laws. They are trying to use the Constitutional Court as a political tool. I warn everyone and inform economic agents: if the laws voted yesterday are blocked, postponed at the request of several deputies, then perhaps from May 1 pensions and salaries will not be paid in Moldova, the same 1.3 billion lei for healthcare will not be allocated, payments for economic agents will be blocked.



If someone takes this responsibility, then let them do it. The government, the President did everything possible to support every citizen.



If someone, hoping to save nine euros at the airport or destabilize the situation in Moldova, blocks help for people, and the CC allows them to use it, let them take responsibility for all the consequences,”said Igor Dodon.