The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has charged in absentia the Moldovan businessman and politician Renato Usatyi with the organization of a criminal community in the case of withdrawal of more than 500 billion rubles from the Russian Federation through a Moldovan bank. This was reported to TASS by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Irina Volk.



"Today, investigators of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have charged in absentia Renato Usatyi, a native of the Moldavian SSR, with committing crimes under part 2 of article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Organization of a criminal community") and part 3 of article 193.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Currency operations to transfer funds in foreign currency or the currency of the Russian Federation to non-residents' accounts using forged documents")," she said.



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the organizer of the criminal scheme was the former head of the Democratic Party of Moldova, Vladimir Plakhotniuc, who was also charged in absentia in the criminal case on the withdrawal of more than 500 billion rubles from Russia.



The investigation believes that in 2013-2014, members of the international criminal community committed illegal currency transactions and withdrew from the Russian Federation through the BC Moldindconbank S.A. more than 500 billion rubles. Funds in the Russian rubles received from these transactions were debited from correspondent accounts of the Russian banks with BC Moldindconbank S.A. on forged decisions of the Moldovan courts in favor of foreign legal entities. Then they were sent to foreign banks to the accounts of clients of the criminal community, mainly to the European countries.



“Renato Usatyi did not appear at the appointed time to bring charges against the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. A copy of the decision to bring him as the accused was handed over to his lawyer in the prescribed manner,” Volk specified.



Plakhotniuc and one of the organizers of the criminal community, Vyacheslav Platon, are put on the international wanted list. Plakhotniuc is also accused in Russia of 28 episodes of smuggling and illegal sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.



The investigation believes that he is one of the leaders of the criminal transnational drug syndicate. Platon in April 2017 was sentenced to 18 years in Moldova for illegal withdrawal of funds from Russia. In 2017, Plakhotniuc was arrested in absentia by the Moscow Basmanny Court on charges of organizing an assassination attempt on businessman Renato Usatyi, TASS reports.